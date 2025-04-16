India’S Apparel Exports Clock Double Digit Growth Amid Global Headwinds

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) India's exports of textiles & apparel have attained a growth of 6.32 per cent during the current financial year ended on March 31, 2025, as compared to the previous year with the apparel segment being the main growth driver, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI)

A detailed analysis shows that this growth in exports of textile and apparel is driven mainly by apparel exports which grew significantly by 10.03 per cent during the current fiscal year.

CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra said: "The robust performance in apparel exports and steady growth in textiles amid global headwinds highlight the resilience, adaptability, and global competitiveness of the Indian textile and apparel industry."

He further credited this to the growing momentum in forging new trade alliances and supportive policy decisions by the government, which have helped build confidence among exporters.

Mehra also emphasised that the industry remains optimistic about maintaining this growth trajectory, especially in light of evolving global trade dynamics.

"The ongoing trade tensions between the US and China present a strategic opportunity for India, particularly in textile and apparel trade. With the US actively seeking to diversify its sourcing base beyond China, India is well-positioned to emerge as a reliable and preferred partner. However, this will require proactive diplomacy and a concerted effort to secure a more favourable and stable tariff regime," he observed.

During March this year, Indian textile exports were about 5.81 per cent lower, as compared to March '24, while apparel exports registered a growth of 3.97 per cent during the same time period.

Cumulative exports of textiles and apparel during March '25 have registered a degrowth of 1.63 per cent over March '24.

During April '24-March'25, Indian textiles exports registered a growth of 3.61 per cent over the previous year, while apparel exports registered a growth of 10.03 per cent during the same time period.

This growth outpaced the performance of overall merchandise exports, which remained largely stagnant during the same period, according to CITI's analysis.