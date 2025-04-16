Dubai Maritime Authority Reports Outstanding Performance In 2024, Reinforces Leadership In Maritime Sector

Sheikh Saeed: This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to developing advanced maritime infrastructure, enhancing safety standards, and driving innovation and sustainability

Sheikh Saeed: Rise in visiting foreign yachts to 89 due to streamlined procedures, luxury marina services, and golden visa initiative for mega yacht owners

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 14.4% Growth in Registered Marine Vessels in Dubai

The Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has announced exceptional performance results for the year 2024, surpassing expectations across various maritime sector indicators. The authority continues to solidify Dubai's status as a global hub for maritime innovation and sustainability.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, stated that the 2024 performance marks a significant milestone in Dubai's journey toward global maritime leadership. He emphasized that the results are a testament to the Authority's steadfast dedication to developing world-class maritime infrastructure, strengthening safety, promoting innovation, sustainability, and compliance, and launching high-impact initiatives aligned with Dubai's vision of becoming a first-tier global maritime center. The Authority is accelerating digital transformation efforts and providing a safe, attractive environment for investors and operators worldwide.

According to Sheikh Dr. Saeed, the Authority's reports revealed a notable increase in registered marine vessels, reaching 7,738 in 2024 - a 14.4% growth compared to 2023. Meanwhile, the number of certified marine crew members grew by 22.8%, totaling 12,226, indicating the confidence of investors and operators in Dubai's advanced maritime ecosystem.

Off-shore maritime services also saw a significant leap, with the number of permits issued reaching 18,058, marking a 35.3% increase from the previous year. These included fueling operations, operational licenses, anchoring and berthing permits. The total number of marina berths rose to 4,151 across 19 marinas throughout the Emirate.

In support of maritime tourism, the CEO highlighted the increase in foreign yacht visits - from 68 in 2023 to 89 in 2024 - driven by streamlined procedures, diverse luxury marina services, and the Golden Visa initiative for mega yacht owners, which has been widely welcomed by the international yachting community.

Additionally, 2024 witnessed the adoption of three key regulatory decisions: mandatory technical inspections for marine vessels, safe manning guidelines, and regulations for crew licensing. The Authority also launched a project to install mandatory tracking devices on recreational jet skis to boost safety and compliance and introduced a two-year registration option for jet ski owners.

In line with its sustainability goals, the Authority launched Phase I of the Dubai Reef project, one of the region's largest artificial reef initiatives, in partnership with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. The project aims to enhance marine biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

The Authority also accelerated digital transformation in 2024 by enhancing its“Rosoom” payment gateway for seamless electronic transactions, launching the Smart Sailing Permit in collaboration with Dubai Police, and expanding services through WhatsApp, self-service kiosks, and other upgraded platforms, significantly improving service delivery efficiency.

These efforts culminated in Dubai being ranked first in the Arab world and eleventh globally in the 2024 Leading Maritime Cities report. The report, published by Baltic Exchange in collaboration with Xinhua, a subsidiary of China's Economic Information Service, affirms Dubai's position as a maritime powerhouse in the Middle East and a globally prominent player in the maritime sector - with even greater ambitions for future growth.