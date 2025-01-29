WPBL 2025: Mumbai Pickle Power Aim To Reach Semis Unbeaten

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Mumbai Pickle Power will be hoping to reach the semifinals with an unbeaten record when they take on the Bengaluru Jawans in their final league fixture of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) at the Club of India's (CCI) Brabourne here on Thursday. Winning the top-of-the-table battle will be the right boost for any team ahead of the last-four stage clashes.

There are interesting dynamics at play in this match, since Mumbai are eager to strengthen their standing at the top spot in the points table. They currently hold 47 points after ties on the back of 15 victories and two draws. Bengaluru Jawans trail them closely since they are positioned second in the rankings, having won 40 points from their four ties due to 13 victories and a solitary draw.

Mumbai Pickle Power have appeared to be a class apart in the tournament thus far. They have consistently clinched dominating victories, taking early advantages and sustaining them eventually. Their entire squad has come to the fore with every player getting meaningful playing time, as head coach Sam Basford has ensured that each player is geared up for any challenge that they encounter before the semifinals.

Both Brandon Lane and Bartosz Karbownik appear sharp to take on the court for the men's singles match. Brandon has won all three times when he has opened the game for Mumbai. Bartosz pulled off a remarkable heist to draw 16-16 against Sonu Vishwakarma against the Chennai Super Champs. With such depth in their ranks, Mumbai have managed to secure strong starts regularly, ensuring that they have a sizable say in spearheading whichever way the game flows.

Brandon, who has won seven out of his eight matches in the competition, is also significant to Mumbai's fortunes in the mixed doubles match-up. His combination with Glauka Carvajal Lane has yielded consistent outcomes for the team since they have won all four of their matches so far. The Lanes have ensured thus far that Mumbai commence and sign off matches on a high, which puts opponents on a backfoot already.

Glauka has partnered with both Sabrina Dominguez and Katie Morris in the women's doubles fixtures. The trio have been critical since Katie also comes in using the Pickle Play alternative for Mihae Kwon in women's singles.

The women's doubles and women's singles fixtures have displayed the profundity of promise in Mumbai's squad. Basford has utilised a host of different combinations as per the demands of the opposition and most of them have produced the required results for him, which explains Mumbai's performances thus far. Men's doubles is also a key component of Mumbai's gameplay, where Brandon could make way for domestic star Mayur Patil along with Kim Eung Gwon. Mayor and Kim had shown impeccable understanding against the Hyderabad Super Stars, where they overturned an 8-1 deficit to secure the bragging rights.

With the entire squad firing cohesively, Mumbai Pickle Power look well-equipped to make it five consecutive victories and head into the semifinals with an unprecedented unbeaten run.