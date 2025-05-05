Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones During Day, Three Women Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and fired with heavy artillery, injuring three women aged 43, 65 and 70.

The head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Facebook .

In Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, Russians damaged infrastructure, the administrative building of an enterprise, 14 private houses, one of which caught fire, seven outbuildings, cars and a gas pipeline.

In the Novopavlivsk community of Synelnykivka district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a dead wood caught fire as a result of a Russian guided bomb, and an enterprise and a power line were damaged.

woman injured in Russian drone attac

There were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported, in Nikopol district, children brought home a part of an FPV drone. There was an explosion, two people were injured.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak