Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones During Day, Three Women Wounded
The head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Facebook .
In Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, Russians damaged infrastructure, the administrative building of an enterprise, 14 private houses, one of which caught fire, seven outbuildings, cars and a gas pipeline.
In the Novopavlivsk community of Synelnykivka district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a dead wood caught fire as a result of a Russian guided bomb, and an enterprise and a power line were damaged.Read also: Kherson woman injured in Russian drone attac
There were no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported, in Nikopol district, children brought home a part of an FPV drone. There was an explosion, two people were injured.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment