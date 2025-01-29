BTCS Inc. Enhances Infrastructure For Improved Performance And Cost Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the“Company”), a provider of blockchain infrastructure and solutions, announced updates to its operations, including the migration of a significant portion of its infrastructure from AWS (Amazon Web Services) to bare metal servers, and the transition of its Builder+ platform from Go to the Rust programming language. These updates aim to improve operational efficiency, optimize system performance, and support developers utilizing BTCS's technology.

Migration to Bare Metal

As part of BTCS's ongoing commitment to operational efficiency, the transition to bare metal servers addresses one of the company's largest non-compensation operating expenses. Better performing dedicated hardware eliminates the overhead costs associated with shared cloud services while providing enhanced reliability and performance. This move aligns with BTCS's strategy to maximize value while delivering superior results to stakeholders.

Adoption of Rust Programming Language

In addition to the infrastructure upgrade, BTCS has migrated its Builder+ platform-an Ethereum-focused block construction tool-to Rust, a programming language known for its exceptional speed, memory efficiency, and reliability. The switch from Go to Rust has improved the speed and responsiveness of BTCS's operations. This enhancement should help position Builder+ as a more competitive and innovative solution in the Ethereum ecosystem.

“These advancements underscore BTCS's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation,” said Benjamin Hunter, VP of Engineering at BTCS.“By reducing costs with bare metal servers and leveraging the speed and efficiency of Rust, we are enhancing our technology infrastructure to gain a competitive advantage.”

The combination of enhanced hardware and a more powerful programming language reinforces BTCS's position as a premier blockchain infrastructure provider, ensuring the scalability, and efficiency of its operations.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in Ethereum network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing potential gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves.

