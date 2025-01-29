Like Love Launches In Phoenix, AZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Like Love is redefining dating by ditching the swiping and algorithms in favor of human-led matchmaking and in-person curated events.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Like Love is proud to unveil its groundbreaking approach to building meaningful relationships, combining personalized matchmaking , shared experiences, and genuine connections. Designed as a community-driven platform, Like Love helps individuals navigate the journey from "like" to "love" through authentic interactions.“At Like Love, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to find love, and we're in a unique position to truly help them,” said Kristina Swift, Co-Founder and CEO of Like Love.“By creating an inclusive space for authentic connections, we're redefining how people meet and build relationships in a way that's meaningful and lasting.”Unlike traditional dating platforms focused on swiping and fleeting matches, Like Love differentiates itself by hosting unique, engaging events that foster natural interactions in relaxed and welcoming settings. These events are tailored to spark genuine connections, encourage openness, and bring people together based on shared values and interests.At the heart of Like Love is its dynamic leadership team:- Kristina Swift, Chief Executive Officer: A visionary leader with a passion for creating meaningful connections and driving success.- Garren Lofgreen, Chief Brand Officer: A branding expert dedicated to delivering an authentic and impactful experience for every member.Together, the co-founders are redefining modern matchmaking, placing an emphasis on quality over quantity and authenticity over algorithms. Like Love invites individuals seeking love or meaningful conversations to join a platform where connections are built on trust, shared experiences, and mutual understanding.About Like Love:Like Love is a community-driven platform that brings people together in meaningful and lasting ways. With a focus on authenticity, shared experiences, and inclusivity, Like Love provides a supportive space where individuals can find genuine connections. Whether it's love or meaningful conversations, Like Love celebrates the journey of connection, one interaction at a time. For more information visit

