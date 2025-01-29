Life Science Cartoon Highlights Importance Of 'Defending Science And Reason'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LifeScienceHistory: Where history is made daily

Defending Science and Reason

Science Cartoon illustrates importance of critical thinking, peer review and confirmation in current climate of conspiracies, disinformation and pseudoscience

- Philip NessBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Info, owner and publisher of LifeScienceHistory, announced the release of its newest cartoon:“Defending Science and Reason” illustrating the importance of critical thinking, peer review and confirmation in the current climate of conspiracies, disinformation and pseudoscience.The cartoons are conceived by Phil Ness, Founder and CEO of Info and illustrated by Mark Reeve, an award-winning cartoonist, previously with The Mail On Sunday, who has done work for The Economist, GQ, and DC Comics.The company has resumed publishing monthly original cartoons after a year-plus hiatus. The cartoons are a feature created by Ness during the multi-year development of the company's Life Science History project,“I grew up in museums helping my grandfather and father and have a deep appreciation of history.” Says Ness.“I was inspired by the epic work of Thomas Nast, a 19th century political cartoonist, known as the 'Father of the American Cartoon' who moved viewers and entertained with humorous detailed illustrations of complex issues."The initial cartoons known as "Toons & Teasers " on LifeScienceHistory, chronicle the COVID-19 Pandemic in the U.S. from the drawing of political battle lines and the COVID wave to the vaccine rollout, and remembrance of the fallen. Other cartoons spotlight CRISPR and DNA technology, Evolution, Disease Milestones, leading scientists and other topics.In February, the company will release a musical tune; a rewritten hit rock and roll song that celebrates life science, and related sciences from astronomy and geology to computing and telecommunications. The song release date has not yet been scheduled.

