Drones Strike Russian Arms Depot In Tver Region - Social Media

On the night of Wednesday, January 29, drones targeted a warehouse storing missiles, guided bombs and artillery ammunition in the village of Oktyabrskoye, in Russia's Tver region.

That's according to the Telegram Astra , Ukrinform reports.

Governor Igor Rudenya reported that at least 29 drones attacked the region overnight.

Astra stated that more than 20 drones hit an ammunition depot belonging to the 23rd Missile and Artillery Arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as an adjacent military unit in Oktyabrskoye, Toropets municipal district.

Although no ammunition was stored at the site at the time, the warehouse sustained damage, along with three buildings of the military unit.

Additionally, drones attacked the Andreapol oil pumping station, operated by Transneft-Baltika LLC, in the village of Erokhino. The strike damaged the roof of the station's communications and operator building, as well as the filtration and pumping station, causing an oil spill and fire. No injuries were reported.

The Andreapol oil pumping station, established in 1982, is one of the largest production facilities in the Tver region. It plays a key role in the Surgut-Polotsk oil pipeline, handling oil transportation and infrastructure maintenance.