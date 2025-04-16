Are US And China Really In A Thucydides Trap?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The so-called Thucydides Trap has become a staple of foreign policy commentary over the past decade or so, regularly invoked to frame the escalating rivalry between the United States and China.

Coined by political scientist Graham Allison - first in a 2012 Financial Times article and later developed in his 2017 book“Destined for War” - the phrase refers to a line from the ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who wrote in his“History of the Peloponnesian War ,”“It was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable.”

At first glance, this provides a compelling and conveniently packaged analogy: Rising powers provoke anxiety in established ones, leading to conflict. In today's context, the implication seems clear – China's rise is bound to provoke a collision with the United States , just as Athens once did with Sparta.

But this framing risks flattening the complexity of Thucydides' work and distorting its deeper philosophical message. Thucydides wasn't articulating a deterministic law of geopolitics. He was writing a tragedy.

History repeats as tragedy?

Thucydides fought in the Peloponnesian War on the Athenian side. His world was steeped in the sensibilities of Greek tragedy, and his historical narrative carries that imprint throughout. His work is not a treatise on structural inevitability but an exploration of how human frailty, political misjudgment and moral decay can combine to unleash catastrophe.