Reporting Of Granting Of Tryg Shares By Senior Management
Date
1/29/2025 9:16:45 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer has been granted 38,867 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 5,686.242.10. Granting of the shares are related to the bonus programme in 2020 and the Acquisition of RSA Scandinavia in 2021.
Group COO Lars Bonde has been granted 37,813 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 5,532,041.90. Granting of the shares are related to the bonus programme in 2020 and the acquisition of RSA Scandinavia in 2021.
Attachment
08_2025.29.01 Transaction statement
