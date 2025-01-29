The Last Viracocha: A Thrilling Exploration Of Ancient Legends And Humanity's Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Library JournalBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Douglas Schofield, acclaimed author of gripping mysteries and thrillers, ventures into the realm of science fiction with his latest novel, The Last Viracocha . Combining ancient Incan mythology with the urgent realities of a planet in peril, this thought-provoking tale delves into the choices humanity must make to survive.In Andean legend, the Viracocha were the creators of civilization-figures who rose from Lake Titicaca to teach sustainable living and then vanished, with a promise to return in humanity's darkest hour. Schofield weaves this captivating myth into the story of Eve Barcelon, a brilliant archaeologist caught in the chaos of global warming, poisoned oceans, and relentless natural disasters.When Eve is invited by a mysterious organization to lead an expedition to the ruins of a newly discovered Mayan city, she has no idea her journey will take her from Belize to the high Andes of Peru. Pursued by a rogue military unit and uncovering truths about her ancestry and inherited powers, Eve becomes the unlikely key to humanity's survival.A Story Rooted in Real-World UrgencySchofield's latest novel stands out for its rich blend of ancient history, environmental themes, and modern thrills. The author explains,“This project has been on my mind since 2008, but the increasingly dire state of our planet compelled me to bring it to life now. Humanity is courting its own destruction, and I wanted to explore the interplay of legend, personal resilience, and global crisis.”Meet the AuthorDouglas Schofield's career as a trial lawyer spans four decades across Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. An alumnus of British Columbia with degrees in History and Law, Schofield's sharp storytelling has earned praise for both his fiction and non-fiction works. His previous novels, including Time of Departure (“Don't expect to get any sleep if you start this novel tonight,” – Library Journal) and Killing Pace (“Readers will eagerly await Schofield's next mystery,” – Publishers Weekly), have captivated readers with their masterful blend of suspense and intrigue.With The Last Viracocha, Schofield departs from crime fiction to tackle the science fiction genre, offering a tale that is as thrilling as it is timely. His passion for history, mythology, and current global challenges creates a story that resonates deeply with today's readers.Why The Last Viracocha Stands OutThis novel's unique fusion of ancient lore and contemporary issues sets it apart. Schofield masterfully balances fast-paced action with thoughtful commentary on humanity's environmental impact. Readers are transported to breathtaking settings, from dense Central American jungles to the majestic peaks of the Andes, all while pondering the role of personal responsibility in shaping the future.Praise for Schofield's Previous WorkWhile The Last Viracocha is a new direction for the author, fans of Schofield's prior novels will recognize his signature storytelling prowess. His previous works have been celebrated as“intriguing” (Booklist),“gripping” (Library Journal), and“utterly unputdownable” (Graham Greene, Oscar-nominated actor).Target AudienceThe Last Viracocha is a must-read for anyone concerned about the state of the world. Whether you're captivated by ancient civilizations, fascinated by tales of environmental urgency, or simply love a high-stakes adventure, this book offers a compelling narrative for readers of all backgrounds.AvailabilityThe Last Viracocha is available now at bookstores and online retailers. For more information, visit .Press Inquiries

