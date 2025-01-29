GRSE Signs Mou To Diversify Underwater Weapons & Communication Systems Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) With an aim to diversify into the field of underwater weapons, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMS) in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based AMS is involved in the design and development of customised electronic hardware and software solutions for mission-critical applications.

AMS' client list includes Bharat Ltd and other companies engaged in the production of equipment for the aerospace, defence and homeland security sectors.

A senior GRSE official said that as per the MoU, GRSE and AMS will collaborate for joint research and development, co-production and supply of advanced equipment to meet the current and future requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary and Central Armed Police Forces, Central and State Government agencies as well as the civilian and export markets,

According to him, GRSE has already delivered Jaldoot, an Autonomous Surface Vessel to the Defence Research and Development Organisation and launched an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle that is expected to be ready for delivery soon. GRSE has also ventured into the production of Naval Surface Guns and the Navy has placed orders for 10 such systems, he said.

Wednesday's MoU was signed by Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), director (shipbuilding), GRSE and Karunakar Reddy Baddam, managing director, AMS Ltd in the presence of Cmde P R Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, Subrato Ghosh, DIG, ICG (Retd), and other senior officials of both companies.

"This collaboration will leverage the core strengths of both organisations and enhance manufacturing infrastructure for components and sub-assemblies of these systems. The MoU also encompasses modernisation and upgradation of existing systems to align with evolving operational requirements. Through this partnership, GRSE reinforces its commitment to strengthen indigenous capabilities and support the Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," the official added.