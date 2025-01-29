Palisade Bio Selected For Poster Presentation At The 2025 Crohn’S & Colitis Congress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”,“Palisade Bio”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Crohn's & Colitis being held February 6-8, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Session: Poster and Exhibition Hall Reception

Poster Title: PALI-2108, a Colon-Specific PDE4B Inhibitor Prodrug is Activated in the Colon and Reduces Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms in an Acute Colitis DSS Mouse Model

Session Dates and Times : February 7, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM PST

Presentation Location: Level 1 – Exhibition Hall – Moscone West

For more information about the congress, please visit crohnscolitiscongress.org .

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to .

