New Book Available: YOU ARE THE DOCTOR: The Importance Of A Team Approach In Cancer Treatment

"Susan was an exceptionally talented doctor and was deeply committed to helping as many patients as possible," said Donald Dunbar, Susan's husband and the author of the book's foreword. "She deeply believed in the importance of a team approach in – both to reduce the possibility of errors and to have developed and strengthened by multiple dedicated staff people's contributions. She extensively worked to develop the team approach in her practice, and it would be her fondest hope that her lifetime of experience and knowledge could reach team-oriented medical staff and patients struggling with cancer in the years to come. This book is her final way of doing that."

In 1982, at the age of 35, Susan Finlay Dunbar did something truly remarkable: she entered medical school to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a doctor. Susan was on the ground floor at Harvard Medical School when stereotactic radiosurgery was discovered, developed and perfected – a process which revolutionized the treatment possibilities available to patients and physicians alike. She became passionately committed to the therapeutic possibilities that radiation in medicine offered and dedicated her career to making radiation safer and more effective for cancer patients.

YOU ARE THE DOCTOR is the story of an exceptional woman who was able to overcome the societal pressures and expectations that often prevented women of her generation from pursuing a career in medicine. Against the odds – and with the support of her husband and daughter – she became one of the most successful and gifted specialists in radiation therapy and treatment for both brain and breast cancer. This book lays out her story in her own words, as well as the lessons she learned along the way – from how she was able to translate her intellect and curious nature into compassion and dedication to her patients to how she came to learn the importance of medical teams in the treatment of cancer.

Susan's lifetime of experience can help people struggling with cancer as well as medical professionals who want to learn from the experience of those who came before them. YOU ARE THE DOCTOR is available now in paperback, hardcover and electronic editions at Amazon and is available for order at your local bookstore.

ABOUT SUSAN FINLAY DUNBAR: Susan Finlay Dunbar, MD, was a physician specializing in the treatment of breast and brain cancer. She attended Wellesley College and Dartmouth Medical School, and served as a Fellow at Harvard Medical School. After eight years at Harvard, Susan joined a private practice in Connecticut, where she ultimately attracted more than three thousand patients from the entire tri-state area. She also served as an Associate Professor at Yale University. She died in 2024.

