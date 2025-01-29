Key Fabric Trends For Autumn/Winter 2025/26 Revealed At Europe's Leading Fabric Fairs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of the European Fabric Fairs for Autumn/Winter 2025/26" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European fabric fairs for the autumn/winter 2025/26 season were a showcase for the key trends in colour and design for the season, and they offered displays and presentations of the latest innovations in denim, embroidery, fur, lace, leather, shirting, silk and more.

In terms of colour, red was key. In particular, bright and dramatic shades of fire engine red were important. Also popular was green. Prints and patterns were prominent at the fairs, and abstract and expressive designs in particular were prevalent. The prints and patterns which were most popular featured marbling, ombre effects, and crackled, mottled and peppered mark makings.

Many designs possessed vintage qualities, and several designs had been aged, distressed and faded. Fancy fabrics proved to be especially important at the fairs, reflecting a trend for decadence and glamour. Particularly abundant were eccentric jacquards in dark and metallic colour options. Also evident were delicate organzas, feminine tulle fabrics and luxurious satin fabrics.

For a number of exhibitors, artificial suede materials were a major consideration in the designs of their collections. Similarly, several exhibitors showcased artificial fur materials. Elsewhere at the fairs, there was an important focus on outerwear fabrics which offered performance functionality and protection from cold weather conditions. In keeping with this trend, wool fabrics were prevalent.

Key Topics Covered:

FABRIC FAIRS



Lineapelle Milan

Milano Unica

Munich Fabric Start

Premiere Vision Paris Texworld Paris

FABRIC TRENDS



Colour

Prints and patterns

Fancy fabrics

Jacquards

Organza and tulle

Satin

Artificial suede materials

Artificial fur materials

Outerwear fabrics Wool

