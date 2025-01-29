Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Introduces Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, the Industry’s First Anti-Reflective Glass Ceramic For Mobile Devices

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – Jan. 29, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, the industry's first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic cover material for mobile devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra devices showcase this revolutionary innovation on their front displays, marking an impressive milestone in mobile display technology.



Gorilla Armor 2 is a landmark achievement in glass ceramic technology, combining superior toughness with excellent clarity on a smartphone display.



Samsung's choice to incorporate Gorilla Armor 2 into its Galaxy S25 Ultra devices underscore the enduring collaboration between Samsung and Corning and the two companies’ shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.



“The Galaxy S25 Ultra represents significant progress toward providing our users with the most resilient mobile experience yet,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our partnership with Corning continues to push boundaries in display performance, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.”



Compared to first-generation Corning® Gorilla® Armor, Gorilla Armor 2 offers enhanced durability - devices equipped with Gorilla Armor 2 are even better able to withstand the rough and unpredictable nature of daily life. Specifically, when dropped on rough, challenging surfaces, Gorilla Armor 2 is engineered to better resist damage, such as breakage, more effectively than ever before.



Gorilla Armor 2’s anti-reflective properties dramatically reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor ambient settings. These properties can enhance the display contrast ratio, delivering an exceptional user experience in various lighting conditions.



In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Armor 2 survived drops of up to 2.2 meters on a surface replicating concrete. Alternative glass ceramic materials failed when dropped from one meter. Additionally, Gorilla Armor 2 maintained its exceptional scratch resistance, demonstrating over four times more scratch resistance than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with an anti-reflective coating.



"Samsung and Corning have a long history of collaborating to provide consumers with the most advanced and innovative technologies," said David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager, Corning® Gorilla® Glass. "With Gorilla Armor 2, we offer consumers an unparalleled user experience with the first durable, optically advanced glass ceramic cover material ever used on a Galaxy mobile device."







MENAFN29012025005143011674ID1109143327