(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 06 January 2025 – CarbonSifr, a pioneering climate-tech company and a participant in the inaugural Sedrah Program under MEWA (Ministry of Environment ,Water and Agriculture) and Careem Rides, focused on facilitating everyday reliable and convenient commuting options for the region through the Careem app, are announcing the launch of Careem's Eco-friendly ride option in Saudi Arabia with support from the General Authority (TGA) and MEWA's Sedrah Program.

Eco-friendly rides, launched in collaboration with the TGA and MEWA's Sedrah Program, will first be available in Riyadh. Customers who choose the Eco-friendly option will enjoy the same reliable and convenient everyday Careem rides while contributing to carbon removal efforts, achieved through the tree planting program of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) powered by Sedrah.

Commenting on the announcement,said:“At the Transport General Authority, we are committed to fostering eco-friendly transport solutions that contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals. We also recognize and congratulate impactful initiatives that showcase how innovation can support environmental objectives and our journey towards a more sustainable future.”

On his part,“This comes as part of our ongoing efforts to continuously innovate and bring a positive impact to the communities we're part of. We are excited to make this ride option available in Saudi Arabia, giving customers the opportunity to reduce the carbon impact of their daily trips by supporting MEWA's tree-planting projects across the Kingdom.”

The new Eco-Friendly ride option is part of CarbonSifr's broader commitment to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and environmental goals, and represents a significant step toward helping reduce emissions in line with national objectives. All trees planted through this initiative will be in MEWA-designated sites in Saudi Arabia, directly impacting local sustainability efforts. By focusing on reforestation in key ecological zones, the initiative aims to create long-term environmental resilience, helping mitigate climate change's effects and preserve natural ecosystems.

“CarbonSifr is one of the standout startups in our Sedrah Accelerator program, and we've been dedicated to providing them with the support they need to succeed within the Kingdom. This partnership with Careem Rides reflects the innovative approach that will drive Saudi Arabia's transition to a low-carbon future.

“By integrating technology to reduce emissions through everyday services like transportation, they contribute directly to our national sustainability and emission reduction goals. I'm incredibly proud to see our collaboration already bearing fruit, and I look forward to this initiative's positive impact on the Kingdom's environmental efforts.”

Commenting on the announcementsaid:“We are incredibly grateful for the unlimited support from our partners Careem Rides and the MEWA's Sedrah Program. Their innovative thinking and ambition to be trailblazers have helped us enormously with this great initiative in the Kingdom.”

“Through our partnership with Careem Rides, we provide a simple, effective way for individuals to participate in Eco-Friendly behaviors by removing their CO2 emission impact while supporting MEWA's tree planting projects in Saudi Arabia. This program is about turning everyday actions into meaningful climate solutions, and we're excited to bring this initiative to the Kingdom with Careem Rides, and more is yet to come.”

To book an Eco-friendly Careem Ride in Riyadh, download the Careem app from the App Store , Google Play , or via direct Android download , and navigate to Ride options.