Woman Dies After Alleged Surgical Negligence At Charsadda Hospital

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) CHARSADDA – A woman lost her life allegedly due to the negligence of a female surgeon at the Women and Children Hospital in Charsadda. Reports suggest that a bandage was mistakenly left inside the patient's abdomen during surgery, leading to a severe infection that ultimately caused her death.

According to the hospital's Medical Superintendent, the patient developed an infection after surgery and was subsequently referred to a hospital in Peshawar for further treatment. Meanwhile, the victim's family has submitted a formal complaint to the District Officer, seeking legal action against the responsible doctor.

Speaking at a press conference at Charsadda Press Club on Tuesday, the deceased woman's brother, Asim Khan, accused Dr. Farhat Nasir of medical negligence. He presented a CT scan as evidence, claiming it clearly showed a bandage left inside his sister's abdomen, which led to persistent pain and a severe infection.

“My sister, a mother of three, underwent a second surgery to remove the bandage, but just three days later, she passed away,” Asim Khan stated.

In response, Dr. Adil Khan, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, confirmed the presence of an infection but suggested that the patient's death might have also been linked to complications related to her gallbladder.

Despite this, the bereaved family continues to demand justice, urging authorities to take strict action against the doctor responsible.