US F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes At Alaska Air Base

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A US F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base, near Fairbanks, Alaska. According to US officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, January 28, causing significant damage to the aircraft.

Recently surfaced videos on social show the aircraft crashing and being completely destroyed upon hitting the runway.

Reports indicated that the pilot survived unharmed and was transferred to a military hospital for evaluation.

US authorities have announced that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The incident took place within the airbase, prompting a rapid emergency response. The affected runway area has been secured, and authorities are continuing their examination.

This accident adds to a series of F-35 incidents in recent years, including a crash in May 2024 during a flight from Texas to California and an October 2023 incident, where a pilot ejected unnecessarily, leaving the jet to crash unmanned in South Carolina.

The repeated crashes of F-35 fighter jets have raised concerns about technical flaws and pilot safety. With billions invested in the program, aviation experts and defense analysts are calling for comprehensive inspections and improvements to prevent further mishaps.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram