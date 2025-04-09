Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Her ‘Ghar Wapasi’ With A Special Date Night With Hubby Zaheer Iqbal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha marked a heartwarming "ghar wapasi" with a special date night alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

The 'Lootera' actress shared this intimate moment on social media, giving a glimpse of their lovely evening together as they celebrated their bond in the comfort of home. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Akira' actress posted their candid selfie and wrote,“ghar wapasi date night with my @iamzahero, followed by a red heart emoji. In the heartwarming click, Sonakshi is seen placing her arm on Zaheer's shoulder as they strike a happy pose together.

Sonakshi has returned home after wrapping up the shoot of her Telugu debut film,“Jatadhara.” On April 8, she announced the wrap-up of the film by sharing a series of photos with the cast and crew. Sinha captioned the post with heartfelt gratitude, thanking everyone involved and expressing her excitement about making her debut in the Telugu film industry.

The 'Dabangg' actress captioned the post,“Aaaaand one more down!! A film wrap for me on #Jatadhara... my first Telugu film... and my team has killed it on this one!!! bohot mazza ayaa, bohot dhamaal kiya... cant wait for you all to see!!! Thank you for the amazing shooting experience @pprernaarora @esskaygee @zeestudiosofficial, @shilpashirodkar73 #Sudheerbabu #UmeshKRBansal Arunaji, Venkat sir, Abhishek, @shivin7, Sameer sir, @akshaykejriwal @divyavij @ikussum @bhavinigoswami_ and the ENTIRE team!!! #JATADHARA. (sic).”

On March 28, Sonakshi Sinha wrapped up the second schedule of her upcoming film Jatadhara. She took to social media to share her excitement, posting photos from the set with the caption,“Annnnnd it's a WRAP for a power-packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Can't wait for the third sched (sic).”

“Jatadhara,” a supernatural fantasy thriller, marks Sonakshi Sinha's highly anticipated debut in the Telugu film industry. The first look of the actress from the movie was revealed on International Women's Day, March 8.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film also stars Sudheer Babu and is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang under the Zee Studios banner.