Turkey sets major lunar exploration goals with 60 missions planned
(MENAFN) Turkey is gearing up to launch over 60 scientific missions to the Moon in the coming ten years, aiming to enhance its position in the global lunar research arena. The nation’s lunar initiative focuses on creating advanced technologies to measure radiation, capture images of the Moon's surface, and explore the origins of water found on the lunar terrain.
According reports, the Earth-Moon economy, propelled by key players in lunar exploration, is projected to reach a total value of $150 billion by 2040.
NASA-led projects, including Gateway, the International Laser Ranging Service, and Artemis, are working towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon.
These initiatives are designed to transform the Moon into a refueling hub, utilizing space resources to facilitate deep-space missions.
As part of its National Space Program, Türkiye is on track to execute its inaugural lunar mission by 2028. The country aspires to emerge as a significant contributor to lunar research by reaching the Moon aboard a spacecraft developed domestically, featuring a locally designed propulsion system.
The lunar program encompasses the creation of various technologies, including a lunar telescope, a narrow-field radiometer, radiation dosimeters, calorimeters, and high-resolution cameras for detailed surveying and imaging of the Moon's surface.
Key goals of the program include uncovering the origins of water on the Moon, examining the structure of magnetospheres, analyzing temperature variations on the lunar surface, and evaluating radiation levels both on the Moon and in Earth's orbit.
