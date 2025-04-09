'Jaadu' From 'Jewel Thief' Gives Us An Insight Into The Heist Drama

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Adding to the excitement for Siddharth Anand's forthcoming heist drama "Jewel Thief", the makers have released the primary track from the film, "Jaadu".

The song features the entire cast of "Jewel Thief" comprising Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunaal K Kapoor setting the pace for the heist thriller. The characters are introduced one by one, as they groove and move to a catchy tune.

Marflix Pictures and producers Siddharth and Mamta Anand will be making their make in the digital space with their Netflix release. Not just that, "Jewel Thief" also marks the producers' first heist genre movie, making it an eagerly awaited project.

Back in February this year, the makers treated the fans with the captivating trailer of the film that showed Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat making a run for the 'Red Sun' diamond. Joining these two in this heist saga will be actors Nikita Dutta and Kunaal K Kapoor.

Recently, the makers shared a poster of Saif Ali Khan from the drama in which his sharp features were framed by a shadow of the coveted 'Red Sun' jewel that his character steals.

The buzz surrounding "Jewel Thief" has peaked ever since the movie was announced. The filming took place in Mumbai, Budapest, and Istanbul extensively, where the team and actors shot for elaborate high-octane sequences.

Produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's production house Marflix Pictures and directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, "Jewel Thief" will be released on Netflix on April 25.

After "Jewel Thief", Siddharth will soon begin shooting for his next project - Shah Rukh Khan's "The King". The drama will have SRK sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

Abhishek Bachchan has also been roped in for a crucial role in the much-awaited flick.