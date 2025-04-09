Six Cops Including Woman Officer Injured In Mob Attack During Raid In Bihar’S Rohtas

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 9 (IANS) Six police personnel, including a woman officer, were injured when a police team came under attack during a raid in Moradabad village under Sasaram Mufassil police station limits in Rohtas district on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the police team had gone to arrest two accused persons when they were attacked by a mob with sticks and stones. Two police personnel sustained serious injuries in the assault.

Head Constable Rajendra Singh, one of the injured, said the team was ambushed soon after reaching the village.

"As soon as we arrived in Moradabad, a group of villagers -- mostly relatives of the accused -- attacked us with sticks and pelted stones and bricks at us," Singh said.

The other injured police personnel have been identified as Lallu Kumar, Smriti Kumari, ASI Sunil Kumar, Shatrughan Singh, and Nitish Kumar.

All of them were admitted to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram. Two officers suffered skull injuries and remain under intensive treatment.

Inspector Roshan Kumar, in charge of Sasaram Mufassil police station, confirmed the incident.“An FIR has been registered against 20 named and several unidentified persons. Further legal action is underway,” he said, adding that raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend those involved.

“The accused fled their homes after the attack,” he said.

This is not the first such incident in the state. On March 12, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajiv Ranjan Mal was killed during a raid in Bihar's Araria district.

ASI Mal, who was posted at Fulkaha police station, had gone to arrest an accused, Anmol Yadav, when a violent clash broke out with locals. He suffered a serious head injury after falling during the scuffle and later died in a hospital.