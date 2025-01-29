Prominent Indian Expatriate Passes Away In India

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prominent community leader, educationalist and entrepreneur, Hassan AK Chougule ( 70) passed away in India early morning today.

Chougule who had been the president of all the four apex bodies under Indian embassy, has been a resident of Qatar for over 45 years.

He has been awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest civilian award by of India for the Indian citizens staying outside India.

Chougule has been one of the founder members of several indian in Qatar as well as the branch campus of an Indian University.

Originally from Maharashtra, he has been of late battling several illnesses and has been undergoing treatment in India.

There will be a condolence meeting at DPS MIS school today at 5.30pm

