A' Landscape Planning And Garden Design Award Announces Final Call For Late Entries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Landscape Design Awards 2025

Distinguished International Design Competition Welcomes Late Submissions from Global Landscape Design Community until February 28, 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award , a highly regarded international design competition established in 2008, announces its final call for late entries. This prestigious accolade celebrates excellence in landscape architecture, garden design, and urban planning through a comprehensive evaluation process. The competition stands as a significant platform for recognizing outstanding achievements in landscape design , offering participants an opportunity to showcase their innovative approaches on an international stage.The award holds particular significance in today's rapidly evolving urban landscape, where sustainable and thoughtful design solutions are increasingly crucial. Previous laureates have demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation, including Jiangsu Architectural Landscape Design for their Yichang Riverside Park Public Spaces and Kaizentopia Company Limited for the Ten Six Hundred Riverside Boutique Hotel. These projects exemplify how landscape design can positively transform communities while addressing environmental challenges.Submissions are welcomed across multiple categories, including public park designs, residential garden designs, urban landscape designs, and botanical garden designs. The competition accepts entries from landscape designers , urban planners, municipalities, and design companies worldwide. Projects completed within the past decade are eligible for consideration, with submissions requiring high-resolution images and comprehensive project documentation. The late entry period remains open until February 28, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria encompass innovation, sustainability, aesthetic appeal, functionality, and social impact. Each submission receives thorough consideration based on established metrics, ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation process.Winners receive comprehensive recognition through the A' Design Prize package, which includes the prestigious winner logo license, exhibition opportunities, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Laureates gain extensive international exposure through targeted PR campaigns, media coverage, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the field of landscape design by recognizing and promoting projects that enhance public spaces, improve environmental sustainability, and contribute to community well-being. Through celebrating excellence in landscape design, the award aims to inspire innovations that create more livable, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing environments for future generations.Landscape designers, urban planners, municipalities, and design companies are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The late submission period presents a final opportunity for design professionals to gain international recognition for their outstanding work in landscape architecture and garden design. Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design AwardThe A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award stands as a distinguished competition platform recognizing excellence in landscape architecture and garden design. The award provides a fair and competitive environment for designers, agencies, and companies to showcase their innovative approaches and gain international recognition. Through rigorous evaluation processes and comprehensive benefits, the award aims to advance the field of landscape design while promoting sustainable and socially responsible design practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents a prestigious international design competition dedicated to advancing global design standards through recognition of exceptional creative work. Operating since 2008, the competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. The award aims to promote superior design that benefits society, fostering innovation and creativity across multiple disciplines. Through its comprehensive evaluation system and extensive promotional platform, the A' Design Award works to create positive impact through design excellence while providing winners with valuable international exposure and recognition.

Dinesh Kumar

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.