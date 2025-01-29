QFMA And UASA Organise Training Programme On 'Fixed-Income: Valuation And Risk'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A specialised training programme on“Fixed-Income: Valuation and Risk” was started in Doha yesterday, organized by Qatar Markets Authority (QFMA) in cooperation with the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA).

The focus of this three-days course is fixed income, the features of these instruments are studied along with pricing principles. The course is practical in nature and uses example securities from the markets throughout to analyze the technical aspects of fixed income instruments and interest rate curves.

The training program targets the professionals working in the financial services sector, especially those who have a basic grasp of fixed income and wishes to up-grade their knowledge to a more technical level. It also targets delegates working in, or with, risk departments, product control and development, fixed income sales, and technology business analysts.

The training program includes many topics covering bond markets, bond pricing fundamentals, practical bond pricing, bond risk metrics, language of yield curves, the building blocks for advance fixed income, interest rate modeling, interest rate risk, and fixed income trading.

Participants in the training program will be awarded a certificate of participation issued by QFMA and UASA.