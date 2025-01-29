'Your Mental Health Matters': Woman Quits 'Toxic' Job In A Month, Netizens Chime In With Their Work Culture Experiences

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A social post about a woman who quit her job in just a month because of its 'toxic work culture has brought back focus to the debate on mental and a bad work environment.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Yamini Parnami, a freelance content strategist and the founder of a clothing line 'Indivibes', shared why she quit her job in just one month without naming the organization.

“When I joined the organization, I was hopeful and ready to give it my best. But right from the beginning, things felt off,” she said.

Yamini shared that she was asked to develop a detailed plan and strategy within the first week of her joining without being given enough time to understand the company or its operations.

“Fair enough, I thought- I'm new, and they expect results,” she said.

But what ticked her off were the remarks like:“Oh dear, your honeymoon phase is over,” while all she said she did was work.

However, she said it wasn't just the words but the vibe that forced her to leave.

“The environment felt unwelcoming and avoidant of a new employee. Colleagues acted like it was some middle school, ignoring me during their 'private conversations' and keeping things cliquish,” she said, adding that she tried to adjust and make efforts to connect, but“it was a waste of mental energy”.

Yamini shared that she had begun questioning herself about whether she was trying hard enough.“But deep down, I knew this environment wasn't for me. So, I resigned.”