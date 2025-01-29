(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - JIVA Technologies Inc : Announces the official launch of the new website for LIV3 Health, This marks the commencement of presale orders for LIV3's flagship SugarShield supplement, with shipments slated to begin toward the end of Q1. The presale serves as an early gateway for health-conscious consumers to secure SugarShield liposomal capsules, a new product designed to support healthy glucose metabolism. JIVA Technologies Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.20.



Full Press Release: