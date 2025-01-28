Indian Army Collaborates With Manipuri Women To Weave A New, Resilient Future

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 29 (IANS) Manipur's rich cultural heritage is intricately entwined with the threads of its iconic handwoven textiles and the Indian along with Aseem Foundation is using this age-old tradition to bind society and weave unity in the trouble-torn state.

For centuries, Manipur's skilled artisans have crafted exquisite fabrics, blending traditional techniques with modern flair.

According to the latest National Handloom Census, Manipur has over two lakh handloom weavers, mostly women.

The weaving of Manipur, particularly renowned for its stunning Phanek, Moirangphi and Wangkhei fabrics, not only showcases the region's craftsmanship but also embodies the essence of its history, mythology and daily life.

Manipur's weaving industry is a vital sector, providing livelihoods to thousands of artisans and contributing significantly to the local economy.

With its distinctive designs, vibrant colours and exceptional quality, Manipuri textiles have garnered global recognition.

This ancient craft, passed down through generations, continues to thrive, empowering women and marginalised communities while preserving the state's cultural legacy.

For over 2,000 years, Manipur's weaving tradition has evolved and been influenced by its strategic location along the famous Silk Route.

From the majestic royal garments of the Meitei Kingdom to the humblest village creations, Manipur's weaving industry embodies the resilience, creativity, and spirit of its people.

Centuries ago, the weaving industry started its journey from the Moirang Kingdom of Manipur. The word Moirang, part of Meitei language itself means“special pattern” that is used in Manipuri clothes.

This pattern is seen in sarees, veils, shawls etc in the form of crosses and triangles.

The beginning of insurgency in Manipur and commencement of industrialisation, sometime during the 1990s, however saw a crisis hitting the weaving industry in the state.

Local shops gave way to commercial establishments which were selling machine woven synthetic yarns and were preferred by the people.

Almost 25 years down the line, when Manipur was at the cusp of becoming a shining light in the strife-torn northeast, the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis, further exacerbated the situation with women and children being the worst affected.

Amid the disturbance, between efforts to control both sides, the troops got an opportunity to experience the rich Manipuri culture and the age-old traditions of handwoven textiles.

During the interactions between the villagers and the security forces, the locals would often honour dignitaries by presenting them with traditional handwoven shawls.

This sparked the idea of reviving the forgotten craft and also empower local women and enable them to once again become the drivers of the economy.

The Indian Army stepped up to support local women by establishing the Tronglaobi Yarn Bank under its flagship programme, 'Operation Sadbhavana.'

The Army collaborated with Pune-based Aseem Foundation which has committed itself to developing remote and disturbed regions across India.

This partnership conceptualised the Yarn Bank as a Skill Development Project for empowering the local women.

The Yarn Bank provided locals with raw material, machinery, infrastructure and also gave a stipend to all the women involved in the project.

Aseem Foundation has the reputation of cutting across economic, social, religious, or ideological differences to uplift society in a troubled region and is well-known for its work in entrepreneurship and development.

The foundation provided the local women with expert advice which incorporated a Business Model for running the Yarn Bank.

The foundation is also providing the weavers a national platform to sell their products and is set to revolutionise and revive the local weaving culture.

The profit made by the weavers will be utilised to buy raw material and also build a self-sustaining model for the future.

This unique initiative between the Indian Army and villagers will help foster resilience, enhance community well-being, address challenges, promote peace, and build a safer, more cohesive society.

The vibrant patterns woven into the fabric symbolise not just resilience but also the threads of unity that bind the community together in times of trouble.

