CS Analytical Announces Key Executive Promotions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With the tremendous growth that CS Analytical has experienced in all phases of its operations over the past four years, it became imperative that we continue to develop our leadership team," commented Brian Mulhall, Chief Executive Officer. "Both Brandon and Sandra have been instrumental in guiding our company through this growth and expansion period and these new roles provide them with greater control and oversight as we undertake the next phase of company growth and development."

With more than 14 years of experience specific to container and package system qualification testing, Brandon is considered one of the world's leading experts when it comes to container and package testing requirements holistically and especially as it relates to USP 1207 Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) . From company inception, Brandon has been instrumental in developing processes that enable the CS Analytical Team to meet or exceed client expectations when it comes to meeting their regulated container testing requirements. In his new role as Chief Operations Officer, he will expand his reach into all phases of company operations to ensure that we continue to develop systems that meet market requirements and continue on a path of growth and expansion.

Sandra Cincotta, a quality system leader with more than 25 years of experience, was instrumental in the development of the CS Analytical quality system that relies solely on an electronic platform which has proven to increase laboratory efficiencies and save clients both time and money. Over her many years of experience, she has faced and overcome numerous quality challenges and has always remained ahead of the curve when it came to market dynamics and new and enhanced quality system changes. Her experience with both regulatory body and client audits is unmatched. She has hosted numerous FDA Inspections and is one of the few quality system people that can boast of never being cited for even a simple observation. In her new role as Vice-President of Quality, she will continue to develop quality system processes and procedures that keep CS Analytical on the cutting edge while concurrently taking a more active role in further company expansion and development.

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing. Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP 1207 services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing , vacuum decay , high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.

