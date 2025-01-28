Gold Up As Trump’S Tariff Threats And Fed Decision Loom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, as investors eyed President Donald Trump's trade policies and the Reserve's upcoming decision. The precious metal closed at $2,767.50 per troy ounce on the Comex, up 1.06% from the previous day's close.



Analysts attribute the price increase to renewed interest in safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions. Trump's recent threats to impose tariffs on trading partners have stirred uncertainty in markets. This uncertainty has prompted investors to seek refuge in gold.



The Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday, January 29, also weighs heavily on investors' minds. Market participants await the central bank's response to Trump's calls for interest rate cuts. Lower interest rates typically benefit non-yielding assets like gold.



Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, explained the potential impact of the Fed's decision. "If Fed Chair Jerome Powell hints at a possible rate cut, it could pressure treasury yields and provide support to gold," Waterer said. He identified $2,800 as a plausible short-term target for gold prices.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



The metal's appeal has grown in recent months due to persistent inflation concerns. The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose unexpectedly in December, pushing the annual inflation rate to 2.9%. This uptick has reinforced gold's role as a hedge against rising prices.



Central banks, particularly in emerging markets, continue to be major buyers of gold. Their sustained demand has contributed to the metal's strong performance. The recent weakening of the dollar against major currencies has also made gold more attractive to international buyers.



Looking ahead, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about gold's prospects for 2025. The Commerzbank forecasts a year-end price of $2,650 per troy ounce. However, they note that potential Fed rate cuts later in the year may limit gold's upside potential.



As economic uncertainties persist, investors continue to view gold as a reliable portfolio diversifier. The metal's performance in the coming months will likely hinge on the interplay between monetary policy, inflation trends, and geopolitical developments.













MENAFN28012025007421016031ID1109140757