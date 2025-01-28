Lucid Announces New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Taoufiq is joining Lucid at a pivotal time as we ramp up production of the Lucid Gravity SUV and accelerate our progress toward achieving our strategic goals," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid. "With decades of experience in strategic finance and operational transformation, Taoufiq will bring valuable expertise to our leadership team. His proven ability to align strategy with business objectives will be critical in scaling our operations efficiently and effectively as we prepare for the launch of our midsize vehicles. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Gagan for his leadership as interim CFO and his continued contributions to Lucid's success."

Boussaid brings extensive public company finance leadership experience to the Lucid team, where he will focus on aligning key strategic, operational, and financial processes with Lucid's profit and growth objectives while driving initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Boussaid, 53, previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer of N.V. Bekaert S.A., a Belgium-listed industrial steel and coatings technology company, from July 2019 through October 2024, where he successfully led finance transformation efforts, improved operational efficiency, and contributed to significant debt reduction and value creation for shareholders. In 2007, he joined Bombardier Transportation, where he progressively advanced through the finance organization across various geographies, ultimately serving as Vice President Finance for EMEA and Asia Pacific. Alongside his finance roles, he also held operational responsibilities, overseeing the French and North African businesses of Bombardier Transportation. Earlier in his career, he served in key finance positions at United Technologies Corporation, including as Chief Financial Officer for their Carrier Heating Systems business in Europe. Boussaid began his career in international finance as an audit manager with Ernst & Young Global Limited in France and The Coca-Cola Company in the United States.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID ) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

