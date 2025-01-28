Israel UNRWA Ban Will Undermine Gaza Ceasefire – UN Security Council

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The implementation of new laws banning the UN Palestine refugee agency, – set to take effect on Thursday – will heighten instability and deepen despair in the occupied Palestinian territory, the Security Council has heard.

Briefing ambassadors in New York on Tuesday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that the laws passed in October last year jeopardize the lives of millions of Palestinians and risks undermining the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

They require that UNRWA cease its activities in the territory of the State of Israel – including the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem as the Knesset defines it, in defiance of international law – as well as restricting any Government contacts with the agency or anyone acting on its behalf.

“ Curtailing our operations now – outside a political process, and when trust in the international community is so low – will undermine the ceasefire. It will sabotage Gaza's recovery and political transition ,” Lazzarini said.

He called for a“decisive intervention” by Council to support peace and stability in the occupied Palestinian territory and the broader region.

Disastrous consequences

Lazzarini further stressed that the full implementation of the Knesset legislation will be“disastrous.”

In Gaza, undermining UNRWA's operations would compromise the international humanitarian response, he said, adding that it would also degrade the capacity of the United Nations just when humanitarian assistance must be scaled up.

“This will only worsen the already catastrophic living conditions of millions of Palestinians.”

Unique role

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly to provide humanitarian and other essential services to Palestine refugees until a political solution is reached. Read our explainer on how the Gaza war has impacted UNRWA services, here .

Lazzarini emphasised that its work cannot simply be transferred to other entities, as its scale and trusted relationship with communities are unmatched.

“The Agency's mere presence brings stability amid profound uncertainty,” he said.“Undermining UNRWA will sabotage Gaza's recovery and any prospects for peace.”

In East Jerusalem, where the Knesset legislation calls for the immediate expulsion of UNRWA, 70,000 patients and 1,000 students will lose access to health and education services .

Lazzarini also noted that the legislation coincides with plans to expand illegal settlements on the land currently used by the Agency.

Financial and political challenges

Compounding these threats are severe financial constraints, with key donors reducing or suspending contributions.

Lazzarini appealed for urgent funding to sustain UNRWA's operations, warning that its lifesaving work could abruptly end without sufficient resources.

He also highlighted a disinformation campaign spearheaded by Israeli authorities that falsely accuses the Agency of supporting terrorism. Such propaganda, he said, undermines UNRWA's neutrality and puts its staff at risk.

Call to action

In conclusion, Lazzarini urged Security Council members to push back against the Knesset legislation, ensure continued funding for UNRWA, and advocate for a genuine political pathway to address the plight of Palestine refugees.

“UNRWA was always meant to be temporary,” he said.

“A fair and lasting political solution would allow the Agency to conclude its mandate, ensuring that its vital services are handed over to a functioning Palestinian state.”

Israel UNRWA ban will undermine Gaza ceasefire – UN Security Council