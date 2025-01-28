Love Is In The Air: The Empire State Building Celebrates Valentine's Day With NYC's Most Extravagant Date, Proposal Pack...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Celebrate love at the“World's Most Romantic Building.” The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced its romantic Valentine's Day plans which include a themed movie screening, special proposal package, and New York City's most unique date for one lucky couple this February.



Empire for Two – In 2024, two lucky Valentines had the Empire State Building Observatory to themselves with the premier of this once-in-a-lifetime date night: a gourmet dinner with wine pairing on the exclusive 102nd Floor Observatory. The three-course dinner – curated and prepared by the head chef at ESB's restaurant, STATE Grill and Bar – features a delicious chef's tasting menu accompanied by a live musician and themed table setting and of course, the private enjoyment of the most beautiful view of all of New York City. Before dinner, the couple will enjoy Champagne and a private tour of the Empire State Building's immersive museum and 86th Floor Observatory, which will remain closed for the entirety of the date. Learn more about the $20,000 opportunity here .

Movie Magic – “Sleepless in Seattle,” the classic 90s love story that features scenes filmed at the Empire State Building, will air again this year in a special screening on the building's 80th Floor on Feb. 14. Guests will enjoy complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and snacks with the film and cap off the night with New York City's best views from the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories.

Toast to Forever – ESB's exclusive Happily Ever Empire proposal package offers an exclusive guided tour of the Observatory Experience; a private, roped-off corner of the 86th Floor Observatory to pop the question; and a bottle of Champagne to celebrate.

Sweet Treats – From Feb. 5 to 23, NYC-based confectioner Baked by Melissa will reside at a dedicated pop-up cart to offer an assortment of sweets on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory every Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Light the Night – On Feb. 14, the Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in a pink heartbeat in its annual Valentine's Day gift to New York City. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive real-time updates on the Empire State Building's tower lights.

“The Empire State Building is a symbol of timeless romance that provides the backdrop for countless first dates, proposals, and anniversary celebrations all throughout the year,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory.“We are excited to welcome our guests from around the globe to celebrate Valentine's Day at the 'World's Most Romantic Building.'”

The Empire State Building's world-famous Observatory Experience underwent a $165 million reimagination that added a new interactive museum with nine galleries, bespoke host uniforms, and a new 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched views from the heart of New York City. The iconic Observatory Experience was recently voted the number one attraction in the world – and number one in the U.S. for the third consecutive year – in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do.

