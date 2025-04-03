Ministry Of Municipality Buildings Lit Up In Blue For World Autism Awareness Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Municipality participated in the activities of World Autism Awareness Day, which falls on April 2 of each year. The Ministry yesterday lit up its main buildings in blue to highlight the urgent need to raise awareness and support this important segment of society.

The celebration of World Autism Awareness Day is in implementation of the 2007 United Nations General Assembly resolution on autism awareness.

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognised day annually on April 2, encouraging Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world.