Switzerland Risks Exclusion From Europe's 'CERN For AI'

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The European Union has announced investments in artificial intelligence (AI) worth many billions of euros with the ambition of creating a“CERN for AI”. But the inclusion of Switzerland, home to the world-renowned particle physics laboratory, may be limited by its non-EU status. This content was published on April 2, 2025 - 09:00 7 minutes

I analyse the risks, opportunities and concrete impacts of artificial intelligence on society and everyday life. Since joining SWI swissinfo in 2020, I translate the complexity of science and technology into stories that speak to a global audience. Born in Milan to an Italian-Egyptian family, I have been passionate about knowledge and writing since childhood. I worked between Milan and Paris as a multilingual editor for technology magazines before transitioning to international journalism with SWI swissinfo.



More from this auth Italian Departme



Deutsch de Schweiz riskiert Ausschluss aus europäischem“Cern für KI” Read more: Schweiz riskiert Ausschluss aus europäischem“Cern für KI

Français fr La Suisse risque d'être exclue du ((CERN)) de l'intelligence artificielle européen Read more: La Suisse risque d'être exclue du ((CERN)) de l'intelligence artificielle europée

Italiano it La Svizzera rischia l'esclusione dal CERN europeo per l'intelligenza artificiale Original Read more: La Svizzera rischia l'esclusione dal CERN europeo per l'intelligenza artificial

Español es Suiza podría quedarse fuera del CERN de Europa para la inteligencia artificial Read more: Suiza podría quedarse fuera del CERN de Europa para la inteligencia artificia

Português pt Inteligência artificial pode excluir a Suíça do novo CERN Read more: Inteligência artificial pode excluir a Suíça do novo CER

日本語 ja EUの「AI版CERN」構想 スイスは蚊帳の外? Read more: EUの「AI版CERN」構想 スイスは蚊帳の外

中文 zh 欧盟部署“超级人工智能中心”:瑞士面临出局风险? Read more: 欧盟部署“超级人工智能中心”:瑞士面临出局风险 Русский ru Швейцария рискует остаться за пределами ((ЦЕРНа для ИИ)) Read more: Швейцария рискует остаться за пределами ((ЦЕРНа для ИИ)

“We want to replicate the success of CERN in Geneva,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saidExternal link at the AI Action Summit in Paris in February. To achieve this goal, the EU has earmarked €200 billion (CHF190 billion) for the construction of AI“gigafactories”, huge advanced data centres to boost Europe's technology infrastructure and accelerate the development of AI. The vision is clear: to create a“CERN for AI”.

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world's most renowned scientific institutions, responsible for groundbreaking discoveries such as the Higgs boson particle and the invention of the World Wide Web. Established in 1954 – decades before the EU itself – CERN was deliberately placed in Switzerland to ensure its neutrality and international accessibility. It remains a hub for cutting-edge physics research, hosting projects such as the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's most powerful particle accelerator.

A new“CERN for AI” could serve a similar role for artificial intelligence, shaping global research and setting new standards in machine learning, robotics, and ethical AI governance.

More More Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what's new for 2025

This content was published on Jan 27, 2025 New regulations, a“Swiss ChatGPT”, and autonomous vehicles: 2025 marks a pivotal year for the development of AI in Switzerland.

Read more: Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what's new for 202