DFI Invites Creatives To Cinematic Celebration At Qumra 2025

Doha: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is gearing up to host Qumra 2025, a flagship event that has become a cornerstone for filmmakers and cinephiles across the region and beyond, from April 4 to 9.

This international gathering, designed to nurture emerging talent and spark creative dialogue, offers an exciting lineup of Master Classes and film screenings through its popular Qumra Pass programme.

Set to take place in Doha, Qumra 2025 promises to inspire the next generation of storytellers while celebrating the art of cinema.

At the heart of Qumra 2025 are its Master Classes, led by five globally acclaimed, multi-award-winning film experts.



These luminaries will share their wealth of experience, offering in-depth insights into the creative and technical aspects of filmmaking.

Tailored for filmmakers, industry professionals, and enthusiastic audiences alike, these exclusive sessions provide a rare opportunity to learn from the best in the business. Whether it's mastering narrative techniques or navigating the complexities of the film industry, participants can expect practical guidance that bridges inspiration and execution.

Complementing the Master Classes is the Qumra Screenings programme, featuring six standout feature-length films supported by DFI. These selections, drawn from the region and around the world, highlight bold storytelling and fresh cinematic voices.

From thought-provoking dramas to innovative narratives, the screenings offer a window into diverse perspectives, inviting audiences to engage with stories that challenge and captivate. It's a chance to witness the kind of groundbreaking work that Qumra aims to foster.

Qumra 2025 offers flexible participation options to suit different needs. The in-person Qumra Pass, priced at QR500 (or QR350 for students with valid ID), grants access to all Master Classes, tickets to public screenings, and exclusive online recordings of the sessions, available until April 20, 2025. For those unable to attend in person, the Qumra Pass Online, at QR150 (QR120 for students), provides on-demand access to the Master Classes library through the same date, ensuring flexibility without sacrificing content. Meanwhile, individual screening tickets are available for QR35 each, perfect for those eager to experience the films on the big screen in Doha.

Registration is now open, but capacity for in-person attendance is limited. DFI emphasises early applications, as all registrations are reviewed to ensure a diverse and inclusive mix of participants.

This thoughtful curation underscores Qumra's commitment to building a vibrant creative community.

“We want to maximise opportunities for meaningful exchange,” a DFI spokesperson noted, encouraging aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts to secure their spots soon.

Since its inception, Qumra has been a launchpad for talent, blending mentorship with exposure to world-class cinema.

The 2025 edition continues this legacy, offering a platform where local and regional creatives can connect with global industry leaders. For students, the discounted pricing makes it an accessible entry point into the world of professional filmmaking, while the online option broadens its reach to those beyond Qatar's borders.

Qumra 2025 is more than an event-it's a celebration of storytelling and a catalyst for cinematic innovation. Whether you're a budding director, a seasoned producer, or simply a lover of film, this year's program promises inspiration and connection.

Register now, explore the screening schedule, and join the Doha Film Institute in shaping the future of cinema, one story at a time.