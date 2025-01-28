Jordan Launches 8-Day Humanitarian Airlift To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 28 (Petra) -- Jordan launched an eight-day humanitarian airlift operation Sunday, deploying 16 helicopters daily to deliver critical supplies to Gaza, demonstrating what Communications Mohammad Momani called "Jordan's unwavering commitment to supporting Gaza's resilience."

"Today's deployment of 16 helicopters carrying food and medical relief supplies to our brothers in Gaza reflects Jordan's continuing efforts under King Abdullah II's directives to alleviate Palestinian suffering," Momani said, speaking at King Abdullah II Air Base in Ghabawi, noting additional contributions from Italy with two aircraft, alongside Greek and Malaysian support.

The press conference included Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization Secretary-General Hussein Al-Shibli and Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) Media Chief Col. Mustafa Al-Hayari.

Jordan has emerged as a first responder to Gaza's crisis, delivering aid via helicopters to the Qarara crossing for distribution across northern and southern Gaza in coordination with the World Food Program. Since the war began, Jordan has dispatched over 5,500 aid trucks.

Al-Shibli detailed the airlift's operational aspects, describing it as an integrated Jordanian humanitarian operation utilizing military helicopters. The Qarara crossing was specifically chosen to expedite aid delivery throughout Gaza. He referenced a previous November operation that deployed eight aircraft carrying seven tons of supplies, highlighting the armed forces' execution of 391 airdrops during the conflict.

The aerial bridge complements ground corridors for high-value aid delivery, Al-Shibli explained, with its added value lying in accelerated access to the most challenging and needy areas.

JAF Media Chief Col. Mustafa Al-Hayari emphasized the airlift's role in protecting high-value relief materials from damage during transport to difficult-to-reach areas. He detailed the armed forces' broader humanitarian initiatives, including field hospitals in northern and southern Gaza that have treated over 370,000 patients and fitted 296 advanced prosthetics under the "Restoring Hope" initiative. The Jordanian military has also completed infrastructure for a women's and maternity hospital in Gaza.

Addressing broader regional issues, Momani emphasized that regional peace hinges on establishing an independent Palestinian state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. He stressed the imperative of implementing UN Resolution 194 guaranteeing Palestinian refugees' right of return and compensation.

"Jordan's national security is intrinsically linked to Palestinians remaining steadfast on their land and rejecting Israeli displacement policies," Momani declared, emphasizing this position stems from Jordan's supreme national interest and aligns with its foundational principles.

The officials unanimously emphasized that Jordan's comprehensive aid effort, encompassing both air and land bridges, demonstrates the kingdom's determination to support Palestinian resilience in Gaza. They praised Jordan's pioneering humanitarian role as embodying the Hashemite leadership's vision in supporting just causes, particularly the Palestinian issue.