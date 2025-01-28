GWC Subsidiary FLAG Logistics' Supports Oman's Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar-based Gulf Warehousing Company's (GWC) wholly-owned subsidiary FLAG Logistics, which contributes significantly to Oman's economy, is the first company to be launched in Sultanate's Khazaen Economic City.

The state-of-the-art facility spans 50,000 square meters, divided into specialised areas to meet various storage needs, including dry, air-conditioned, and cold storage, in addition to records management. The warehouse and main distribution center cover an area of 27,500 square meters.

Khazaen Economic City boasts of a strategic location close to and border crossings in Oman, enabling easy access to approximately 80% of the Sultanate's population within just two hours.

A GWC spokesperson stated,“FLAG Logistics was proudly the first 3PL logistics company to start operation Khazaen Economic city. The primary focus of FLAG is streamlining supply chains and enhancing operational efficiency.

“With state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technology, and a strong global network, FLAG excels in freight forwarding, warehousing, inventory management, transportation, distribution, and relocation services,” he told Gulf Times Tuesday.

With state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure in place, highest quality and safety standards, and dedicated and diligent team on the ground, FLAG handles a diverse set of products that require temperature-controlled / ambient warehousing such as pharmaceutical products and consumables, dry cargo like furniture and homeware.

The facility caters to cold storage requirements with cold storage chambers with temperatures ranging from +4 degrees centigrade to -30 degrees centigrade, ideal for frozen and chilled foods and the likes. Moreover, part of FLAG's speciality in advanced warehousing and logistics, the logistics centre offer documents storage and archiving, where client's essential data is stored in physical and digital forms. Built to the latest international standard, the facility offer bulk storage areas that is suitable to oversize cargo, thanks to the advanced docking systems installed in place.

Benefitting from GWC's 20 years of experience, FLAG specialises in comprehensive logistics solutions, including 3PL, transportation, customs clearance, and value-added services. FLAG embraces a customer-centric ethos and unwavering commitment to operational excellence. ·

Asked about plans to expand capacity or diversify FLAG's service offerings in future, the spokesperson said,“FLAG's operations in Oman were designed with the objective to support the Sultanate's economic diversification and empowering its position as an international trade hub. FLAG will leverage the latest industry technologies, including real-time tracking systems and forward-looking analytics, to enhance transparency and optimize transportation routing to ensure timely delivery.“Developing customised solutions, adopting sustainability practices, and committing to environmentally friendly operations are integral to FLAG's mission as we strive to truly contribute to the economic and environmental goals of the Sultanate of Oman.”

FLAG Logistics has also announced its commitment to attracting Omani talent and providing training and mentorship to enhance their capabilities in facing the challenges of the logistics sector.

The company plans to build long-term partnerships with various entities in Oman to support the growth of the logistics ecosystem.

In an earlier statement, Salem al-Dhahli, CEO of Khazaen Economic City, stated, "FLAG's presence in Khazaen will support supply and refrigeration chains and provide logistical solutions for companies and investors."

Al-Dhahli added that the project aligns with the objectives of the Omani logistics strategy, which aims to transform the Sultanate into a global logistics hub contributing 14% of the GDP by 2040.

