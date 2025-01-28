Maharashtra Govt Transfers Eight Bureaucrats

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) The Maharashtra government, in a bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, has transferred eight IAS officers. The has appointed Dheeraj Kumar as the Secretary of Medical Education and Drugs while the incumbent Additional Chief Secretary Dinesh Waghmare has been appointed as the state Chief Election Commissioner.

The government has transferred the Secretary of Reforms in the Finance Department Shaila A as the Secretary of Treasury and Accounts in the Finance Department. The Secretary of Treasury and Accounts in the Finance Department Richa Bangla has been posted as Secretary of Financial Reforms in the Finance Department. The transfers of Shaila and Bangla are important as the state Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the budget for 2025-26 during the budget session of the state legislature which will start on March 3.

Ajit Pawar has already started taking the pre-budget meetings with all departments.

The government has posted Maharashtra State Finance Corporation Managing Director Manish Verma as the Additional Chief Secretary of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The post has been upgraded to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary from the rank of Secretary. The present Secretary of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ganesh Patil has been appointed as the Secretary of the Soil and Water Conservation Department.

The government has transferred the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Managing Director Mahesh Awhad as the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority.

The government has also appointed Krishnakant Kanwaria as the Assistant Collector of Shahada sub-division, Nandurbar. The government has appointed Suhas Gade as the Gadchiroli zilla parishad Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, a senior bureaucrat of the IAS 1994 batch Dinesh Waghmare on Tuesday took over as the State Chief Election Commissioner. The post was vacant after the term of former state CEC UPS Madan ended on September 4 last year. Waghmare, as Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education and Drugs Department, took voluntary retirement.