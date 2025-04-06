Ukraine's Disinfo Watchdog Denies Russia's Capture Of Basivka In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reports claiming that Russian forces have taken control of the border village of Basivka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region are false.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council debunked the claim on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, small Russian assault groups have attempted to enter the village, but Ukrainian defenders repel and eliminate them each time.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the CCD and officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, stressed that fighting continues daily in multiple directions along the Sumy border region, including in areas near Russia's Kursk region.

Earlier on Sunday, April 6, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had "captured" Basivka. The announcement was quickly amplified by pro-Kremlin outlets, including Russia's state-run propaganda agency TASS, which claimed the village's alleged seizure would disrupt supply lines to Ukrainian units operating in the Kursk region.