Research Solutions Reports Significant AI Growth & Operational Efficiency Gains

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key components of the Scite offering:



Expanded AI rights give Scite the most comprehensive coverage for scientific and scholarly research.

The Company's deep relationships with publishers allow customers to search the full text of paid research content from publishers in addition to open access content.

Scite's breadth of access and proprietary citation ranking data delivers better results for researchers when compared to broad-use AI tools.

Flexible AI model options, GPT-4o-Mini by OpenAI as well as Haiku by Anthropic, are maintained by the platform, and future models can be integrated as they become relevant or requested. Enterprise customers have the ability to incorporate proprietary research, documents, and in-house AI models.

"What makes our AI solution unique is our rights agreements with publishers. We have the most comprehensive access to scholarly content which is critical for our customers who require accurate, verifiable, and up-to-date research to make decisions," said Josh Nicholson, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer at Research Solutions. "Additionally, we give customers the ability to choose which underlying AI model they use to ensure they get the best results and have choices as capabilities progress. Pairing this interoperability with our unique data and content access delivers consistently better outcomes for our customers."

Research Solutions' AI platform stands out for its ability to analyze paywalled and open access content, providing researchers with comprehensive insights across the entire scientific literature landscape. The platform's success is exemplified by its implementation at Clemson University where it has streamlined research workflows and improved access to scientific literature for faculty and students.

"The dramatic increase in AI usage, coupled with significant operational cost reductions, validates our technology strategy and gives us the ability to continue to invest in our platform," said Roy W. Olivier, CEO of Research Solutions. "As the leader in vertical AI for scientific and academic research, we're committed to building cutting-edge tools that allow our customers to do their best work."

Research Solutions continues to innovate in the research technology space, focusing on making scientific literature more accessible while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and accuracy.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS ) is a vertical SaaS and AI company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the company uniquely combines AI-powered tools-including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities-with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery.

LinkedIn | Facebook | X

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.