Mattermost To Deliver AI-Powered Collaboration For Azure Secret And Top Secret Environments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palo Alto, California, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the AFCEA West 2025 conference, Mattermost, the leading collaborative workflow for air-gapped edge operations, today announced its intent to develop an AI-ready platform for Azure Secret and Top Secret cloud environments. This initiative will leverage the power of Azure AI, including OpenAI's GPT-4o, which recently received authorization for use in Microsoft's Azure Top Secret cloud, as announced by Microsoft on January 16, 2025 .

Mattermost is purpose-built for disconnected, edge-based environments, enabling secure collaboration and workflow execution even in the most isolated and sensitive operations. This includes one-to-one and group messaging, file sharing, systems integration, automation, audio calling, and screen share. This new initiative will extend these capabilities to Azure's air-gapped cloud environments, empowering defense and intelligence agencies to leverage the latest advancements in AI while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

Key Use Cases:



Out-of-Band Incident Response: Securely coordinate and manage incident response activities in disconnected environments. This is critical for maintaining communication and operational continuity when primary communications infrastructure may be breached or unavailable, especially in emergency situations to prevent data spillage of classified information to other platforms.

Red Team and Pen Test Workflows: Facilitate collaboration and information sharing for red teaming and penetration testing exercises within a protected, segregated environment designed to manage highly sensitive classified information about vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

DevSecOps in Classified Environments: Enable secure collaboration and automation for software development and security operations, including integrations with continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platforms and popular developer infrastructure like on-premise versions of GitLab, GitHub Enterprise, Jira, Jenkins, and other similar platforms. Mission Operations and Command and Control: Provide a reliable and secure platform for critical communications and coordination.

Key Features and Benefits:



Secure Collaboration: Enables secure chat operations, file sharing, audio calling, and screen sharing, along with integration with legacy and custom systems, automation and customization, all within classified environments.

Workflow Automation: Streamlines repetitive tasks, boosts efficiency with secure workflows and digital playbooks, and speeds up the execution of standard operating procedures, training, and onboarding.

AI-Powered Assistance: Acts as a force multiplier to address talent and personnel shortages by leveraging Azure AI and OpenAI to provide real-time analysis, automated workflows, and intelligent insights, alleviating the stress of spreading mission-critical teams too thinly across responsibilities.

Integration with Microsoft Teams: Offers interoperability options with Microsoft Teams, allowing for collaboration across different security domains. Compliance with Stringent Standards: Meets the rigorous security and compliance requirements of Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) 503.

“The material rise in geopolitical instability and the dramatic increase in global cyber threats, including adversarial use of AI and digital attack vectors, requires rapid augmentation of capabilities within air-gapped environments to more rapidly detect, analyze, and defend against new categories of threats,” said Corey Hulen, CEO of Mattermost Federal Inc.“This initiative represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the secure and innovative solutions required for mission success in this challenging environment.”

About Mattermost:

Mattermost is the leading collaborative workflow platform for air-gapped edge environments. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability and resilience of the world's most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

