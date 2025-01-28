Transforming The Pickleball Boom: Ace Pickleball Club Enters 2025 Poised For Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Pickleball isn't just a sport; it's a movement bringing people together," said Conor Hawks, VP of Franchise Growth at APC . "We're building spaces where players of all skill levels can connect, compete, and grow in an environment that is as simple as walking into a gym and playing. Our incredible growth in 2024 shows the demand for high-quality, accessible pickleball experiences."

Why Ace Pickleball Club?

Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport, with nearly 50 million players and a projected 4.4 billion size by 2033 . Bolstered by a leadership team that previously helped build Sky Zone Trampoline Parks into a global brand, APC is leading the charge with state-of-the-art facilities that prioritize fun and inclusive community through open-play. Here's what makes APC a game-changer in the space:



Play with flexibility: With all-day open play, there's no need for reservations or complex schedules. Courts are organized by skill level for effortless pick-up games throughout the day with no overcrowding.

Top-Tier Facilities: Cushioned professional-grade courts, PlaySight camera tech for instant highlight reels, fresh balls for every match, and free paddle demos ensure a premium experience.

Community-Centered Approach: APC's all-inclusive memberships make the sport accessible and welcoming to everyone with open-play and a full calendar of events. Simplified Membership: The straight-forward approach to membership, similar to a traditional gym, allows for a hassle-free experience that keeps players engaged. This membership style makes it easy to play, join clinics, or use ball machines all included at one price.

"At APC, we're serious about creating an experience that players won't find anywhere else," adds Mookie McDevitt, VP of Strategic Partnerships . "We offer a single, easy-to-understand membership that keeps the focus on what matters-playing pickleball and having fun."

Behind the scenes, APC's franchise team draws on a deep bench of experience from building global recreation brands. They've taken those insights-refined operational systems, strategic marketing, and consistent training-and customized them for a unique pickleball concept.

"By designating courts for beginner, intermediate, and advanced players, APC's clubs foster a more inclusive environment, added Hawks . "Members don't need reservations or a set roster of friends to play. Instead, they drop in whenever it suits them, rotating into matches quickly and easily."

2025: A Year of Game-Changing Growth



Now, with over 125 locations awarded and in various stages of development, APC embarks on 2025 ready to take its mission to new heights: making pickleball accessible to everyone, while empowering franchisees to build thriving businesses that energize their communities.

APC has big plans for 2025, aiming to open 25 to 30 new locations by year-end. With several developments already underway, new clubs will soon debut in Grand Rapids, MI; Lutz, FL; Brookfield, WI; Wilmington, DE; Frisco, TX; and many more cities across Michigan, Texas, New Jersey, and beyond.

APC differentiates itself from other indoor pickleball franchises by not following the traditional area developer model. With a franchisee-to-unit ratio of approximately 3 to 1, the evolving brand is focused on awarding both multiple and single locations to franchisees to foster stronger relationships and enhance operational efficiency within its network. This allows each new franchisee to receive focused support and attention from day one, while enhancing the opening process and growth timelines to benefit the franchisee and APC brand. On a mission to grow APC into a household name nationwide, the rapidly expanding brand is seeking qualified franchisees with a long-term mindset, strong community involvement, alignment with APC's core values, and openness to first-time or multi-unit ownership-no pickleball experience required.

"We're building a brand by delivering an exceptional experience to both our members and our franchisees," said Joe Sexton, Co-Founder and President of APC . "Exceeding our members' expectations results in a rewarding business, and that combined with exceptional systems, training, and support leads to passionate franchisees that want to continue to grow with us. Our goal is not how many locations we open and how quickly. Our goal is to be the best part of our members' day, and the most rewarding business in our franchisees' portfolio."

About Ace Pickleball Club

Ace Pickleball Club is a national pickleball franchise, delivering a unique open play model with a member-focused approach and all-inclusive pricing. APC offers pickleball on demand with no need to coordinate with other players, plan in advance, or reserve a spot. With 11 locations open or nationwide and an additional 25-30 slated to open in 2025, Ace Pickleball Clubs offer professional-grade cushioned courts, a welcoming community, and the optimal playing experience for all skill levels. Whether you're looking for unlimited open play, clinics, social events, tournaments, or court reservations, Ace Pickleball Club has something for everyone. Visit us online at to learn more.

