'Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Would Showcase Trump's Non-Compromising Approach To Global Terrorism'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) As the US State Department evaluates the "next steps" with regard to 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasised on Tuesday that security and defence cooperation between both countries will witness an upward trajectory under 2.0.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, has been declared a fugitive by India and faces multiple criminal charges related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead, including six US citizens.

Last week, the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's review petition against his extradition, thus clearing the way for him to finally face justice for his alleged role in the deadly attacks.

"We saw very good cooperation on counter-terrorism during Trump 1.0 as there was strong support for India's position and its right to self-defence after the Pulwama terrorist attacks. We also saw that the US stopped military assistance to Pakistan because of its support for terrorism. At the same time, the US worked very closely with us in the listing of terrorists wanted for heinous crimes such as Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammad chief)," Shringla told IANS in an exclusive interview.

"This (Rana's extradition) would be a reflection of the same approach of the Trump administration -- a very non-compromising approach when it comes to global terrorism. That's where again our interests go inside, our views go inside and I think we should expect much more of security and defence cooperation with the United States under Trump 2.0," adds the seasoned diplomat who was also the Chief Coordinator of India's G20 Presidency.

Washington has been supportive of New Delhi's efforts to punish the perpetrators of one of the worst terror incidents in India's history, orchestrated by Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Rana, currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles, is also a close associate of David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani American Lashkar terrorist who played a key role in planning the Mumbai terror attacks.

Headley, who turned approver in the case, is serving a 35-year prison sentence in the US for his involvement in the brutal terror attacks on Indian soil.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," a spokesperson for the agency said in response to an IANS request for information on the next steps following the court order and when Rana is likely to be dispatched to India.

"We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the spokesperson added on Tuesday.