Inventhelp Inventor Develops Simple And Powerful Engine For Ultra Efficiency (TGR-201)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Internal Combustion Boundary Layer Turbine Engine" Produces High Output at Low Cost. -Inventor: Daniel Woody, for detailed information go to

The "Internal Combustion Boundary Layer Turbine Engine (BLTE)," is presented as a premier "Internal Combustion Prime Mover." It is capable of producing enhanced output power for its size due to the fact that so little is being used internally to run the engine itself.

The BLTE's simple and reliable eliminates the need for pistons, cylinders, valves and valve timing, oil and water manifolds, and radiators. This engine is fuel insensitive, demonstrating the ability to run on gasoline as well as less refined fuels. These features allow for size scalability that is impossible to achieve with piston driven engines or with conventional fanned or bladed radial turbine engines due to their high heat output. This means more applications are addressed with the use of the BLTE.

This invention can be used in place of any reciprocating engine application, and can also be used in the place of conventional radial turbine engines. Additionally, battery replacement is achievable using butane, propane, methane or any clean burning fuel with a small high-speed generator output, a physically small electrical storage device (to filter transients), and a single chip computerized controller to optimize efficiency and to control battery charging.

