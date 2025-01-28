Pdffiller By Airslate Updates Its Online PDF Signer To Simplify Document Signing For All Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- pdfFiller, a leading online for comprehensive document management, has introduced updates to its Online PDF Signer . The tool streamlines the process of electronically signing PDF documents. Its redesigned interface delivers a seamless and efficient experience to enhance the workflow.The Online PDF Signer simplifies document management by eliminating the need for printing, manual signing, or scanning. This fast and secure tool allows users to easily add electronic signatures, making it an ideal solution for individuals and businesses. From contracts to agreements, it enables efficient, professional handling of documents, saving time and effort.Features of the new version of Online PDF Signer :--- eSignature in a few clicks with a new menu button for document signing directly on the dashboard.--- Cross-platform compatibility: Users can upload and access documents from any device, making it convenient to manage paperwork remotely.--- Unlimited document storage: All signed documents can be stored securely in one location, simplifying document management.--- User-friendly interface: pdfFiller offers straightforward navigation, ensuring a smooth user experience.--- Customizable signature options: Users can type, draw, or upload their signatures, providing flexibility in signing documents.--- Reusable template library: A variety of templates are available to speed up the signing process.How to use the updated Online PDF Signer:With the new Fill and sign button on the dashboard, users can sign their PDF documents electronically even simpler and faster:1) Log in to the pdfFiller account.2) Click on the new menu button Fill and sign to upload the document in a few clicks.3) The document will open in the editor automatically.4) Use the Sign tool to add a signature effortlessly - choose to type, draw, upload, or easily capture it.5) Drag and position the signature field exactly where it's needed.6) Click Done to save the signed document.For more convenience, users can initiate the signing process by clicking the Fill & Sign button directly on the dashboard (see image in the top right corner of this press release).About pdfFillerpdfFiller is a cloud-based document management solution utilized by millions worldwide. The platform allows users to easily edit, sign, create, and organize PDF documents. Key features include custom editing capabilities, secure electronic signature collection, form transformation, and unlimited cloud storage. pdfFiller is part of the airSlate business automation platform, which continues to innovate document workflows for individuals and organizations.For additional details, visit .

