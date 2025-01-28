Fuelarts Invests $75,000 In AX, The First AI-Powered Accelerator-As-A-Service, To Develop Its Prototype

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AX secures $75K from Fuelarts to develop its AI-powered accelerator prototype, set to revolutionize startup funding with data-driven matchmaking

- Maria Pokrovskaya Co-founder & CEO, AX AcceleratorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fuelarts , an investment platform specializing in Creative Tech, has announced a $75,000 angel investment into AX , the first AI-powered Accelerator-as-a-Service, to fund the development of its prototype. This milestone marks the next step in AX's evolution, preparing it for a pre-seed funding round of $500,000 in Q2 2025.AX aims to redefine startup acceleration by dramatically reducing investment deal periods from months to days. Leveraging decades of global Creative Tech investment data, AX creates momentum for both VCs and startups, streamlining the traditionally slow fundraising process into a seamless, AI-driven experience.The prototype, expected to be ready in Q1 2025, is being developed by RadioButton , a Munich-based tech team and technical partner of Fuelarts. This early version of AX will showcase the platform's core AI-powered functionalities, demonstrating its ability to support both startups and investors with data-driven insights and matchmaking.The AX prototype will feature three key AI-powered tools:.AX Chat – An AI-driven chatbot tailored for Creative Tech startups, offering expert insights and real-time guidance..AX Rate – A predictive analytics tool that evaluates startup assets, provides success ratings, and offers personalized recommendations for improvement..AX Match – An AI-powered investor-startup matchmaking tool that aligns assets and expectations for optimized deal flow.These tools will empower startups and investors alike, providing tailored support, market insights, and matchmaking recommendations to enhance the efficiency of startup acceleration.Fuelarts' decision to invest in AX's prototype aligns with its broader vision of reshaping the Creative Economy, a market valued at over $3 trillion globally. As traditional accelerator models struggle with rigid structures, limited scalability, and lack of personalization, AX introduces an adaptable, data-driven solution that ensures startups receive exactly what they need - when they need it.Maria Pokrovskaya, Co-founder & CEO of AX:“With deep roots in the creative economy and venture capital, we built AX as the solution to our own challenges - grounded in decades of research and investment insights. Now, with our prototype ready, we're confident it's a game-changer that will revolutionize investment success in Creative Tech and beyond.”“The future of startup acceleration is AI-driven and data-centric,” adds Denis Belkevich, General Partner at Fuelarts.“AX represents the next generation of investment infrastructure, reducing deal cycles, offering personalized acceleration, and bridging the gap between investors and startups with precision and speed.”With the prototype launch in Q1 2025 and a $500,000 pre-seed round scheduled for Q2 2025, AX is gearing up to bring AI-powered acceleration to market, reshaping the way Creative Tech startups scale and secure funding.For more information about AX and investment opportunities, please contact:Maria PokrovskayaCo-founder & CEO, AX by Fuelarts...

