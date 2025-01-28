Bond Rees Introduces Pen Testing And Vulnerability Assessments To Tackle The Advancing Cyber Threats.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the sophistication and prevalence of threats continue to rise, so do the challenges in protecting an organisation's technological infrastructure putting their critical assets at risk. However, as of January 2025, Rees', a leading private investigative agency has introduced their new Pen Testing and Vulnerability Assessment services to combat the rise of cybersecurity threats.



The new security solution is designed to help companies from all sectors spot and fix potential security vulnerabilities before hackers get the chance to exploit them. With decades of experience, the cyber security specialists at Bond Rees combine advanced automated vulnerability scanning with expert human analysis to provide a robust security assessment solution for businesses of all sizes and sectors.



The suite of services now includes network discovery, vulnerability scanning, in-depth data analysis, and report generation, with an option to retest. Another major differentiator is its brand-neutral approach: clients receive completely unbiased reports, geared solely toward improving their security posture without being linked to specific product purchases.



"Our enhanced Pen Testing and Vulnerability Assessment services represent a significant step forward in helping organisations protect their critical assets," said Aaron Bond, the founder of Bond Rees. "By combining automated tools with our team's collective 50 years of experience and industry-leading certifications, we're able to provide our clients with actionable insights that effectively strengthen their security infrastructure.



Their commitment to excellence goes further than traditional security testing with their Security Compliance Audit program, which enables organisations to negotiate the complex regulatory requirements and build strong security frameworks. Furthermore, the team at Bond Rees offers specialised Security Seminars to educate organisations on how to strengthen their internal security expertise and maintain a strong defence against ever-evolving cyber threats.



The team at Bond Rees provides the service, with support from certified security professionals such as OSCP, CISSP, CRTE, CISA, CDPSE, and CRTO certified experts. These seasoned experts have experience working with government agencies, law enforcement and Fortune 500 companies in various critical infrastructure sectors.



Clients can choose from dynamic assessment schedules, including monthly, quarterly, and yearly retesting options, to enable organisations to keep a tab on security at all times and meet divergent compliance and insurance requirements. And then there is BondSecure360-a fully managed solution helping IT departments avoid the headache of managing a slew of network devices and their software.



About Bond Rees:

As a leading private investigation firm with nationwide coverage across the United Kingdom, Bond Rees has earned its reputation through delivering discrete, professional, and cost-effective investigative services. The company's commitment to conducting highly efficient and results-driven investigations has positioned Bond Rees as one of the UK's premier private investigation agencies.

