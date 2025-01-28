Tambura Community Members Trained By The United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) To Protect Civilians During Conflict

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Residents across Tambura have been plagued by insecurity for years, losing their lives, their homes, and livelihoods during sudden surges in violence.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan's (UNMISS) is committed to protecting civilians through rapid, robust peacekeeping patrols as well as strengthening the capacity of local authorities and communities themselves to enhance security in their areas, particularly those affected by recurring conflicts.

With this objective in mind, UNMISS' Protection, Transition, and Reintegration Section carried out training for 50 community members, including organized forces in Tambura, Western Equatoria, to foster peace and stability in this troubled region.

"I call on our leaders to take decisive action based on the lessons we have learned to end the suffering of the people of Tambura," asserted Monica Zamba, a women's representative.

"We must step forward and enact change as traditional leaders and stakeholders; these sessions have enlightened us on our pressing duties in ensuring civilian safety,” stated Banaisa Thomas Richard, the acting paramount chief for Tambura County.

John Oto Mbiko, a respected Balanda traditional leader, emphasized the necessity for unity and progress.

"These three days have empowered us to protect our people and assertively promote peace as we rebuild stability in Tambura.”

UNMISS representative, Anthony Mouidie, emphasized the necessity for a unified approach to change mindsets.

"I encourage everyone in Tambura to adopt peaceful coexistence and actively work towards reducing ongoing violence."

The workshop highlighted the urgent need for collaboration to achieve lasting peace. As a result, a Protection Committee, led by Commissioner Mathew Edward Mabenge, has been formed to help ensure a safe environment for all residents.

